Gardaí appeal for information on missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing teenager.

Tibor Czaszar, 16, has been missing from Carlow Town since Sunday, February 28.

Tibor is 5’4” in height and of a slim build. He has short black hair.

When he was last seen, Tibor was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and a black sleeveless jacket.

It is believed that he may be in the Drogheda area.

Anyone who might have information which could assist gardaí has been asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.