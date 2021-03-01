Almost half of all applications for Disability Allowance initially turned down

Almost half of all applications last year for Disability Allowance were turned down – but almost two-thirds of appeals were later revised or granted.

Figures provided by the Department of Social Protection show that during 2020 it received 20,671 new applications for Disability Allowance, and that over the course of the year the department awarded 15,686 claims and refused 13,559 applications.

However, while 7,410 total appeals were processed in 2020, 63% (4,714) were either allowed, partly allowed or revised. More than half were allowed.

It has been a theme in recent years that a large number of initial applications are refused and that the majority of appeals are successful.

The department also said very few recipients have the Disability Allowance removed from them following a medical assessment.

During last year, 2,882 medical assessments were carried out to determine a person’s continued eligibility for Disability Allowance and of these, just 88 were found to be no longer entitled and had their payment stopped.

On the main figure regarding applications, a departmental spokesperson said: "It should be noted that applications processed comprised applications received in late 2019 and in 2020 and also that some of the applications awarded would have first been refused and then subsequently awarded following receipt of additional information."

As for the processing times for Disability Allowance appeals, appeals determined by way of summary decision took an average of 11.4 weeks last year, while appeals determined by way of oral hearing took longer, at an average of 19.3 weeks.

Responding to the figures, the Disability Federation of Ireland (DFI) said they again indicated the need for "a more humane application process".

DFI referred to the case highlighted to it in recent years of a young Cork woman, Michelle, who was turned down four times for disability allowance, despite being unable to walk, all because of her age.

It said more recent figures showed "no improvements in a process that inflicts such trauma", adding it was "a most unwelcome trend".

As for the appeals success rate, the DFI spokesperson said: "The fact that more than half were allowed on appeal indicates two things to us.

"Firstly, that thousands more people with disabilities have been through the bureaucratic nightmare described by Michelle. Any system with such a high rate of overturned appeals would indicate to us a problem with the system and not with those applying.

"Secondly, we would remind your readers that people with disabilities have a risk of poverty treble that of the general population.

"At a time when they are at their most fragile – often coming to terms with a new diagnosis or a deterioration in a chronic condition or suddenly having to give up work – they are faced with additional stress, delays, and uncertainty about being able to eat and pay rent or mortgage.

"We strongly encourage the Department of Social Protection to review their internal procedures and make whatever adjustments are needed to create a more humane application process."