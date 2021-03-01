Two more deaths, 138 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

The NI Department of Health said that one of the deaths occurred within the latest 24 hour reporting period, while the other occurred outside it
112,631 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the North since the pandemic began last year. File Picture: PA

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 14:45
Steven Heaney

There have been two more Covid-19-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

There has now been a total of 2,057 coronavirus deaths in the North to date.

The NI Department of Health also confirmed an additional 138 new cases of the virus.

960 people were tested for the virus in NI over the last 24 hours.

112,631 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the North since the pandemic began last year.

In the last week alone, 1,551 cases have been confirmed in the region.

At present, there are 302 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with the virus, 34 of whom are in intensive care units (ICUs).

29 patients are using ventilators to help them breathe.

Currently, there are 37 ICU beds available in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

