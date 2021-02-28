Man missing and young child rescued during kayaking incident

The search has been called off for the evening.
Man missing and young child rescued during kayaking incident

An ambulance leaves the scene at the River Barrow in Co. Kildare. Picture: Niall Carson

Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 20:42
Cate McCurry

A man has gone missing after a young child was rescued during a kayaking incident in Co Kildare.

Emergency services were called to local beauty spot Ardreigh Lock outside Athy.

An alarm was raised after the man and young child got into difficulty after a kayak overturned on the River Barrow.

The fire service, ambulance, paramedics and garda cars were at the scene on Sunday evening.

In a statement, a spokesman for the gardaí said: “A multiagency search operation took place today, Sunday 28th February 2021 following reports of a kayak overturning in the River Barrow.

“A juvenile was rescued from the water and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

“A further person is believed to be still missing. The operation has ceased for tonight.” 

A large crowd had gathered in the area as emergency services rushed to find the missing man.

The area is popular with walkers and families and was particularly busy with the good weather.

The search has been called off for the evening.

Read More

Gardaí break up large gathering in Limerick cemetery

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Feb 27, 2021 'Certain element' attended Dublin protest to inflict harm on gardaí - GRA
Government could introduce ‘green cards’ to access services post-vaccine Government could introduce ‘green cards’ to access services post-vaccine
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 25th February 2021 'We will get through this and this pandemic will end', Ronan Glynn says one year on from first Covid case
missing peoplegardai
Man missing and young child rescued during kayaking incident

Covid-19 safety measures in NI schools not adequate – Education committee chair

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices