'Certain element' attended Dublin protest to inflict harm on gardaí - GRA

Yesterday's anti-lockdown protest highlights the dangers faced by gardaí as they police Covid restrictions, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has said.

Damien McCarthy, who represents the division where many of the garda on duty on Saturday are based, said that it is clear a certain element turned up to the demonstration "to inflict harm on gardaí".

Mr McCarthy said at least a dozen gardaí sustained injuries as a result of missiles thrown. One member who was hospitalised is due to undergo surgery next week.

Today, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris issued a statement clarifying remarks he made in relation to groups of people involved in the incident in Dublin city centre.

Mr Harris said yesterday that the majority of those involved were members of groups of "anti-maskers, anti-vaccination groups, anti-lockdown groups, and elements of the far-left and far-right."

However this morning, Mr Harris said that "despite initial indications, following further investigations, there is no corroborated evidence of extreme left factions being involved."

He added: "The vast majority of those who took part belong to a number of factions including anti-vaccine, anti-mask and anti-lockdown far-right, far right groups, and those intent on trouble and disorder."

The GRA believes yesterday's events reinforces the need for early vaccination of gardaí.

Mr McCarthy said members on duty yesterday came into close contact with numerous people who refuse to follow public health advice and are therefore more likely to have the virus.

"Our members’ normal duties involve close physical contact with people but on Saturday we were involved in hundreds of physical engagements with people who are at higher risk of infection.

"This happened on the streets but it also affected Garda stations where members who were not involved in policing on Saturday may also be exposed to infection through their colleagues."

Mr McCarthy called on the Minister and Commissioner to address the concerns highlighted by Saturday's incident.