Police want ‘car cruise’ event to be called off

Police in Northern Ireland have urged the people behind a “car cruise” to reconsider organising the event.

Chief Inspector Rory Bradley said police are aware a car cruise may be held in Portrush on Sunday.

Current lockdown restrictions prevent large gatherings of people and unnecessary journeys.

Inspector Bradley said: “We are reminding the public to adhere to the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations, which include restrictions on movement that stipulate that no person may leave or remain away from the place where they normally live without reasonable excuse.

“While we will have additional officers on patrol, in and around the North Coast this weekend, we are reminding the public of the need to maintain safe social distance and to stay within their bubbles.

“To be clear, people who are showing disregard should expect swift enforcement.

“We will always engage with people first explaining the guidance and the law and encourage people to comply, judging each case on its own merits.

“However, where we are left with no choice but to enforce, we will take this measure in order to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities and help protect our NHS.

“We continue to encourage the Northern Ireland public to adhere to the Regulations and help keep everyone in our communities safe.

“We always welcome information from the public about any illegal activities.

“We are asking everyone to work with us during this pandemic to ensure safe spaces for all and help keep everyone safe.”

There have been previous criticisms of large crowds visiting the coastal town, particularly during good weather.

It comes as a further two coronavirus connected deaths were reported by the Department of Health.

Another 184 individuals have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest update from the department.

On Saturday morning there were 307 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 36 were in intensive care.

The more recent deaths reported by officials brings Northern Ireland’s death toll to 2,052 since the outbreak of Covid-19 a year ago.

A total of 112,357 people in the region has contracted the virus since the first case was reported last February.

More than half a million people have received a Covid-19 vaccine, of which 505,188 were first doses and 31,898 were second doses.

While Northern Ireland faces ongoing lockdown restrictions into April, its seven-day incidence rate fell to 89.8 per 100,000 people.

It is the lowest incidence rate since September, figures show.

The Minister for Health Robin Swann urged people to stay Covid-free this weekend.

“I would again urge everyone to maintain social distancing from others and stay local if they are heading outdoors,” Mr Swann said.