New campaign aims to break barriers around disclosing sexual violence

A new national campaign advising college students on how to best support their friends during and after a disclosure of sexual violence or harassment launches today.

The ‘Start Here’ campaign takes an intimidating topic for many and translates it into practical steps college staff and students can take to respond compassionately following a disclosure.

Last year, a national survey of 6,000 college students found that among students who had experienced sexual misconduct, 35% of female students, 49% of male students, and 25% of non-binary students had not disclosed this to another person.

The 'Start Here' campaign has been developed by NUI Galway’s Active* Consent, the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) and the Galway Rape Crisis Centre (GRCC).

Research shows the crucial role friends and other peers play when it comes to supporting survivors of sexual violence and assault. That’s according to Lorna Fitzpatrick, president of the USI.

“This campaign has the potential to make a significant impact on creating a supportive environment for survivors of sexual violence, assault and harassment.”

Over the next eight weeks, 'Start Here' will cover the basic ‘do’s and don’ts’ of receiving a disclosure, key information on support services and how to access them, and research on college students’ experiences of sexual violence and harassment.

Active* Consent has also announced the full details of its staff training programme, including a 15-minute animation to introduce all college staff to basic information about consent, sexual violence and harassment and a 'First Point of Contact' training programme created in partnership with GRCC.

The 'Start Here' campaign will also provide access to Active* Consent’s self-guided 45-minute eLearning module, and access to online student-tailored disclosure training by GRCC.

The response a survivor receives when disclosing their experiences can have an impactful and long-lasting effect, according to Cathy Connolly, executive director of GRCC.

"The campaign aims to give students and young people access to information on how to best support their friends and themselves when a disclosure of sexual violence or harassment happens and offers the opportunity to build further skills in this area. Part of GRCC’s mission is to work towards ending cultural and societal tolerance of sexual violence and this campaign is a positive step in this direction.”

Launching the campaign, Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, said his department is determined to tackle sexual harassment in higher education institutions. This campaign will help empower students and staff with information and advice on how to respond practically and compassionately to disclosures, he added.