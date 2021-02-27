Gardaí to carry out house checks to ensure people entering Ireland self-quarantine

People who have entered the country and have not engaged with the Department of Health monitoring process while self-quarantining could be getting a visit from gardaí.
Gardai say they will be carrying out house checks this weekend to ensure people entering the country are following public health regulations.
All passengers arriving into Ireland must provide evidence of a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a Covid-19 PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours earlier.
If a passenger arrives from one of the 33 high-risk countries, they are subject to a 14-day quarantine at the address recorded on the Passenger Locator Form regardless of the test result.
Detectives with the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) have already conducted a number of house calls to people who entered the country without required Covid-19 PCR tests.
Failing to comply with the public health regulations regarding returning travellers from outside of Ireland could result in a fine of €2,500, imprisonment for no more than six months or both.
If and when gardaí determine there has been a breach of these regulations a file will be submitted to the DPP for directions in each case.