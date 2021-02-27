Gardaí to carry out house checks to ensure people entering Ireland self-quarantine

Gardai say they will be carrying out house checks this weekend to ensure people entering the country are following public health regulations.
An almost empty arrivals hall at Terminal 2 pictured this afternoon at Dublin Airport. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 14:50
Greg Murphy

People who have entered the country and have not engaged with the Department of Health monitoring process while self-quarantining could be getting a visit from gardaí.

All passengers arriving into Ireland must provide evidence of a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a Covid-19 PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours earlier.

If a passenger arrives from one of the 33 high-risk countries, they are subject to a 14-day quarantine at the address recorded on the Passenger Locator Form regardless of the test result.

Detectives with the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) have already conducted a number of house calls to people who entered the country without required Covid-19 PCR tests.

Failing to comply with the public health regulations regarding returning travellers from outside of Ireland could result in a fine of €2,500, imprisonment for no more than six months or both.

If and when gardaí determine there has been a breach of these regulations a file will be submitted to the DPP for directions in each case.

