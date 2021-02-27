St Stephen's Green closed on Garda instructions

Dublin's Iveagh Gardens is also closed. 
St Stephen's Green closed on Garda instructions

St Stephen's Green in Dublin which has been closed on the instructions of An Garda Síochána.  File Picture

Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 13:46
Jess Casey

St Stephen’s Green in Dublin has been closed on the instructions of An Garda Síochána.

The Iveagh Gardens are also closed.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said gardaí are operating a policing plan this Saturday afternoon in Dublin city centre.

“A number of traffic diversions and other policing plans are currently in place.” 

In a tweet, the Office of Public Works (OPW), which runs the parks, said they were closed "on instructions from An Garda Síochána".

An anti-lockdown event was due to take place at the park this afternoon.

Read More

86,000 AstraZeneca vaccines issued for delivery by the HSE

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Feb 4, 2021 Covid vaccine giving healthcare staff ‘second wind’ as transmission reduces
Gay Byrne funeral Mary Robinson calls not helping Dubai’s Sheikha Latifa her ‘biggest’ mistake
Brexit Unionists warn Johnson that NI Protocol must be ditched immediately
#covid-19
St Stephen's Green closed on Garda instructions

Investigation after Air Corps plane suffers engine failure

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices