St Stephen's Green closed on Garda instructions

St Stephen’s Green in Dublin has been closed on the instructions of An Garda Síochána.
The Iveagh Gardens are also closed.
In a statement, a spokeswoman said gardaí are operating a policing plan this Saturday afternoon in Dublin city centre.
“A number of traffic diversions and other policing plans are currently in place.”
In a tweet, the Office of Public Works (OPW), which runs the parks, said they were closed "on instructions from An Garda Síochána".
An anti-lockdown event was due to take place at the park this afternoon.