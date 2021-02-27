Two-thirds of sex offenders jailed last year will spend less than five  years behind bars

Just 10 of the 118 sex offenders jailed last year received sentences of more than 10 years. 
Around one-third of sex offenders were given prison sentences of two years or less. Stock Picture

Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 16:00
Sean McCarthaigh

Two thirds of all offenders imprisoned after being convicted of a sexual offence last year were given jail sentences of five years or less.

New figures released by the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee show a total of 118 sex offenders had terms of imprisonment imposed by the courts during 2020.

The figures reveal that only 10 offenders received jail terms in excess of 10 years – with such lengthy sentences usually reserved for the most violent rape cases.

Another 30 offenders convicted of sex offences were handed down jail terms of five to ten years.

The figures which were provided in response to a parliamentary question from Social Democrats co-leader, Catherine Murphy, show around a third of sex offenders – 39 individuals – were given prison sentences of two years or less, with 14 only spending a period of less than 12 months behind bars.

The figures do not include sex offenders who were given suspended or non-custodial sentences.

Ms McEntee also revealed that there were 418 prisoners sentenced for a sexual offence in custody at the end of January – approximately 1 in 8 of the entire prison population of just over 3,700 inmates.

Figures published by the minister show just over a quarter of sex offenders – 106 prisoners – are due for release this year with a further 76 scheduled to complete their sentence in 2022 and another 72 in 2023.

Under the Sex Offenders Act 2001, individuals who are placed on the register of sex offenders are obliged to notify gardaí of any change of address or if they go anywhere else for a period in excess of seven days.

The obligation to notify gardaí is indefinite in the case of any offender who was sentenced to a prison term in excess of two years. It applies for shorter periods up to a maximum of 10 years for those given shorter, suspended, or non-custodial sentences.

