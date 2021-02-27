EU directive results in sharp drop in child abuse reports by internet firms

There needs to be a “concerted effort” to resolve the problems caused by new EU privacy laws which have led to a 50% reduction in the reporting of child abuse imagery by internet firms to law enforcement authorities.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children also expressed concern after the Garda Commissioner said gardaí were seeing a “worrying” increase in the extortion of young people who had been duped in sharing intimate images online.

The ISPCC backed efforts by the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson to fix the problems caused by the enactment of the European ePrivacy Directive on December 21.

This directive has created legal uncertainty regarding the practice by which online companies voluntarily report child sexual abuse images to the authorities.

Recent figures published by Ms Johansson show that there has been a 51% decrease from six weeks prior to the directive passing to February 9 — from 30,430 reports to 13,683 reports.

Ms Johansson said she is engaged in negotiations with the European Parliament and the EU Council to make sure internet companies “can still detect, remove, and report child sexual abuse online”.

ISPCC’s policy and research manager Fiona Jennings said: “The ISPCC had predicted a 46% drop in reported cases of child sexual abuse material online and is horrified to now learn there are reports that this is as high as 51%.

“We recognise Commissioner Johansson is eager to get this rectified, but we need to see a concerted effort by the European Parliament, the commission, and the council to reach an agreement to allow tech companies to proactively search for and report such material.”

Ms Jennings said it was hugely concerning that vulnerable children were “left in this legal limbo” without protections that had proven to work.

“Should such efforts not be forthcoming, we implore our Irish representatives to use their influence and call for this situation to be rectified as a matter of priority.”

No other matter should supersede the protection of children from such heinous crimes being perpetrated upon them.

Ms Jennings said they were also concerned at remarks made by Commissioner Drew Harris at the Policing Authority on Thursday.

He said there had been a “worrying” increase in online frauds, up 40%, and said that two-thirds of the cases last month involved extortion or blackmail of people, mostly aged 14 to 25, who had been duped into sharing intimate images online.

Ms Jennings said: “An increase in the online extortion of young people, who can be misled by those with harmful motives into sharing intimate images online, is a particular cause for concern to the ISPCC."

She said the enactment of the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences — Coco’s Law — would go some way towards helping to protect children and young people from harm caused by the non-consensual sharing of images.

“Legislation is not, however, the sole response required to this issue,” she said.

“An updated Relationships and Sexuality Education programme is needed, along with online safety embedded into the curriculum.”

ISPCC 1800 66 66 66, text 50101;

CARI Foundation: 1890 924 567