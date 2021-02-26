Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin teen

Have you seen Jasmine Carey?
Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin teen

Jasmine Carey, who is 15 years old, has been missing from Whitehall, Dublin 9 since Wednesday, February 24

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 18:55
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have asked for the public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing teenager.

Jasmine Carey, who is 15 years old, has been missing from Whitehall, Dublin 9 since Wednesday, February 24.

Jasmine is described as being 5’8” in height and of a slim build. She has long brown here.

It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with any information on Jasmine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

'Spiralling' levels of homelessness, in particular among single adults 'Spiralling' levels of homelessness, in particular among single adults
Coronavirus Covid-19: 29 further deaths, 776 new cases confirmed in Ireland
Gardaí issue almost 1,400 fines to people organising and attending house parties  Gardaí issue almost 1,400 fines to people organising and attending house parties 
missing peoplegardaiplace: dublin
Some freight companies see fall in revenue

Minister halts construction work on Brexit inspection posts at Northern Ireland ports

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices