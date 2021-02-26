Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin teen

Gardaí have asked for the public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing teenager.

Jasmine Carey, who is 15 years old, has been missing from Whitehall, Dublin 9 since Wednesday, February 24.

Jasmine is described as being 5’8” in height and of a slim build. She has long brown here.

It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with any information on Jasmine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.