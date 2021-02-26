Just 36% of AstraZeneca vaccines delivered to Ireland have been used to date 

Ireland has used less than half the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines it has received to date.

Just 31,307 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date out of the 86,400 packs the country has received, a conversion rate of just 36%.

The latest statistics from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show Ireland has used 75% of the total number of vaccines it has received, mostly driven by the large uptake of Pfizer vaccines here.

Some 88% of the Pfizer supplies which have arrived in Ireland, or 297,237, had been used by Friday, February 26.

The third vaccine, Moderna, has lagged behind the others significantly in terms of its delivery to Ireland, with just 20,400 doses delivered, and just 3,840 of them administered.

The AstraZeneca penetration is possibly more noteworthy, however, given the larger amounts delivered and because the low take-up has been replicated across European states, with four of five doses delivered to date as yet unused.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been the subject of scrutiny across Europe, with several states declining to certify it for use in over-65s and Switzerland banning its use entirely.

In Ireland, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in all age groups, including the over 70s, but said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should be used where "practicable and timely".