Covid-19: 29 further deaths, 776 new cases confirmed in Ireland

29 further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by Department of Health officials.

17 of these deaths occurred in this month, and 12 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 29 - 95 years.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 4,300.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 776 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 218,251.

10,619 cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks alone.

Of the cases notified today:

394 are men;

379 are women;

67% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 34 years old;

278 cases are located in Dublin;

69 are in Galway;

57 are in Meath;

52 are in Kildare;

48 are in Donegal;

and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties.

20 new cases have been confirmed in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 223.0 per 100,000 population. The seven-day incidence rate is 102.6

The five-day moving average is 644.

As of 8am this morning, 574 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, 136 of whom were in ICU.

24 additional hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The HPSC has said that validation of data has resulted in the denotification of three previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 218,251 total cases above reflects these denotifications.

Vaccines

373,280 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland, according to the latest figures.

As of February 23, 238,841 people have received their first dose, while 134,439 people have been fully vaccinated.