New data captures rollercoaster year of Covid-19

The pandemic hit the country hardest in the third wave, when the number of Covid-19 deaths peaked and the mood of the nation declined further as the crisis escalated, new data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

The country has been living with Covid-19 for a year this weekend and to mark that milestone, the statistics agency published ‘Covid-19: One Year On’, a summary of key metrics showing how the virus impacted on how we work and live.

In what has been a rollercoaster year, the CSO data captures the highs and lows of life in Ireland, from work and home life to business and economic trends, to how the virus impacted on travel and how we spend or save.

It shows the pandemic hit the hardest as the third wave of infection took hold from December onwards.

The highest number of fatalities was recorded in the last week of January this year (383) and accounted for more than 10% of all Covid-19 fatalities by that stage.

The third wave was also impacting on the mood of the nation, with almost six in 10 people confirming a negative impact on their mental health and wellbeing in February, in particular women and young people under 35 years of age.

Almost half of parents surveyed in February, with a child in fifth or sixth year in secondary school, said the closure of schools had a "major negative" impact on their child’s learning.

Compliance with restrictions was also high as the third wave took hold – 69% of people stayed within 10km of home in the first week of January, the highest compliance level since April last year.

Other transport data for January showed the number of bus and rail journeys was 78% lower than pre-Covid-19 levels.

To date, Covid-19 has cost more than 4,200 lives and CSO data shows that counties Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Mayo and Monaghan had proportionally more deaths than the rest of the country, while Dublin, Donegal, Limerick, Louth and Monaghan had a higher proportion of infections.

While 93% of all Covid-19 deaths were among people aged 65 years and over, most infections were confirmed among the 25-44 age group.

More than half of all cases were also reported in areas where more than a quarter of the population live in rental accommodation.

The CSO release also shows how the economic landscape changed over the past 12 months.

Before the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed on February 29 last year, the economy was faring well, with unemployment levels at their lowest since 2008 –183,800 people were on the live register in February 2020.

One year on and the picture has changed dramatically, with more than 479,000 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), which put Covid-19-adjusted unemployment levels as high as 25% if PUP claimants are considered unemployed.

A series of rolling lockdowns since March last year has also taken its toll on businesses and the economy.

In April last year, at the height of the first Covid-19 wave, seven in 10 businesses reported having lower than normal turnover, but as the country opened up over the summer months, the majority (96%) said they were trading in some capacity – 63% trading at normal levels and 33% partially trading.

The closure of non-essential businesses and shops during lockdown periods led to people saving more money, with households saving an extra €2.3bn in the third quarter of last year, compared to the same period in 2019.

But as restrictions were eased in the run-up to Christmas, the economy experienced a bounce, with retail sales 10% higher in December than in the previous February before the crisis started.

The pandemic has also seen the near collapse of air and sea travel, with just 4.5m arrivals and departures last year compared to more than 40m in 2019.

During December, as restrictions were eased for Christmas, more than 164,000 people arrived into the country, most by air.