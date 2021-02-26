Minister: Extending mother and baby homes commission 'wouldn't have made any difference'

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman said there was no need to extend the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation as missing data has been retrieved.

The commission will expire on Sunday, despite calls from survivors and the opposition for an extension to allow some survivors to take a judicial review against the commission's findings.

Many survivors have taken issue with the commission's report in relation to its findings over forced adoption and physical and mental abuse, while others say they were not told their evidence would be destroyed when the report was completed.

A judicial review cannot be taken if the commission no longer exists.

The commission said earlier this week that it retrieved "emergency tapes", which it had deleted in July.

It transferred 549 audio files and a sample of those audio files are audible, according to the Government.

"There's a significant level of confidence that we have preserved and retained this really important data that's really valuable to survivors," said Mr O'Gorman yesterday.

"I don't see how extending the commission would have made any difference, now the data has been retrieved.

"People can avail of their legal rights if they wish.

"The whole idea behind the commission of investigation is to allow a matter of national importance to be thoroughly investigated in an independent fashion and I think it would be surprising to see a court substitute its own judgment for that of an independent commission of investigation that had taken five years to look at a particular issue, but people have the right, of course."

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon warned on Thursday there were significant risks involved with the files from the commission being transferred to the Department of Children in the coming weeks and that the minister and his department would have to move quickly to mitigate against the risks of taking over the archive of the commission.

She noted the commission of investigation was the "expert in its own archive, clearly it knows its way around these, it created the archive, it worked on this commission for five years so there's really a need for the department now to quickly mitigate what are high risks in taking over an archive of this nature."

Given the controversy about the deletion of the audio testimony, Ms Dixon said it was important the department has a clear understanding of what factors the commission had considered when it decided to delete the recordings.

The department believes 100,000 documents, 900,000 pages, and 120,000 persons may be referenced in the archive that it is taking over, however, Mr O'Gorman said they have worked to mitigate any concerns.

"In order to mitigate the risk, we have established a new unit in our department solely based around the management of the commission," said Mr O'Gorman.

"We hired some expert staff, an archivist, and GDPR experts specifically for this particular unit.

"We're very aware of the scale of responsibility, under a statutory obligation within the Commission of Investigation Act, that it has to transfer to our department, and we're very aware of the GDPR responsibilities, particularly since the Attorney General statement in October last year.

"GDPR does apply to this archive, which gives our department the opportunity to answer subject access requests from survivors and, hopefully, provide them with valuable personal information about themselves."