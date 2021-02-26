Two further deaths, 241 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Signage in the window of a shop in the closed Victoria Square shopping complex in Belfast as the six week lockdown in Northern Ireland continues. Picture: PA

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 14:44
Steven Heaney

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed that two more people have died as a result of contracting Covid-19.

Both of the deaths occurred within the latest reporting period.

2,050 people with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began last year.

According to the NI Department of Health, 241 new cases of Covid-19 have also been reported.

A total of 112,713 positive cases have now been identified in the North.

In the last week alone, 1,797 positive tests have been recorded.

At present, there are 355 Covid-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals - 36 of whom are in intensive care units.

The seven-day incidence rate of the virus in the North is now 95.5 per 100,000 population.

