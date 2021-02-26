Jack and Grace most popular baby names last year

Grace has ousted Emily as the most popular baby name for girls in 2020, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
Jack has retained the top spot as the most popular baby boys’ name in 2020, a position it has held since 2007 except for 2016, when James was the most popular choice.
It is the first time Grace has claimed the top spot for girls.
After Grace, Fiadh, Emily, Sophie and Ava make up the top five names for girls.
While for boys, James, Daniel, Noah and Conor follow Jack as the most popular names.
Top of the tots 50 years earlier, in 1970, were John and Mary.
There were 193 male newborns named John in 2020, just over 7.3% of the number of boys given the name John (2,629) in 1970.
Mary, Catherine, Margaret, Ann and Sharon were the most popular names for baby daughters in 1970, with 1,896 baby girls named Mary in that year.
Commenting on the trends in Irish baby names, Carol Anne Hennessy, CSO Statistician said girls are given a wider variety of names than boys with 4,624 girls’ names registered compared to 3,715 boys’ names.
Sonny was the only new entrant into the top 100 for boys in 2020, while there were seven new entrants to the top 100 for girls: Penny, Luna, Cora, Fíadh (with a síneadh fada), Croía, Elsie and Paige.
Some less popular names for boys included Orion, Creed, Romeo, Klay and Séadna.
For girls, less popular names included Zaria, Vienna, Fódhla, Marlee and Roxie.