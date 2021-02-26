Jack and Grace most popular baby names last year

50 years ago, John and Mary were the most popular baby names
Jack and Grace most popular baby names last year

Sonny was the only new entrant into the top 100 for boys in 2020, while there were seven new entrants to the top 100 for girls: Penny, Luna, Cora, Fíadh (with a síneadh fada), Croía, Elsie and Paige. 

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 13:09
Nicole Glennon

Grace has ousted Emily as the most popular baby name for girls in 2020, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Jack has retained the top spot as the most popular baby boys’ name in 2020, a position it has held since 2007 except for 2016, when James was the most popular choice.

It is the first time Grace has claimed the top spot for girls.

After Grace, Fiadh, Emily, Sophie and Ava make up the top five names for girls.

While for boys, James, Daniel, Noah and Conor follow Jack as the most popular names.

4,624 girls’ names were registered compared to 3,715 boys’ names

4,624 girls’ names were registered compared to 3,715 boys’ names

Top of the tots 50 years earlier, in 1970, were John and Mary.

There were 193 male newborns named John in 2020, just over 7.3% of the number of boys given the name John (2,629) in 1970.

Mary, Catherine, Margaret, Ann and Sharon were the most popular names for baby daughters in 1970, with 1,896 baby girls named Mary in that year. 

Commenting on the trends in Irish baby names, Carol Anne Hennessy, CSO Statistician said girls are given a wider variety of names than boys with 4,624 girls’ names registered compared to 3,715 boys’ names.

Sonny was the only new entrant into the top 100 for boys in 2020, while there were seven new entrants to the top 100 for girls: Penny, Luna, Cora, Fíadh (with a síneadh fada), Croía, Elsie and Paige. 

Some less popular names for boys included Orion, Creed, Romeo, Klay and Séadna. 

For girls, less popular names included Zaria, Vienna, Fódhla, Marlee and Roxie.

Read More

Growing up in lockdown: The Irish Examiner is looking for young people's stories

More in this section

Hospital stock Country facing 'secondary crisis of missed care' as waiting lists mount - IHCA
Hacker Targeting Online Shoppers for Identity Theft Garda fraud unit is still short of up to 50 detectives 
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 25th February 2021 Nphet confirm new variant B1525 detected in Ireland as 35 deaths and 613 cases confirmed
Primary school stock

School closures having 'major negative impact' on learning for third of secondary school pupils

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices