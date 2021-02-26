School closures having 'major negative impact' on learning for third of secondary school pupils

This figure rose to 48% of respondents with a child in fifth or sixth year of secondary school
The latest release in the CSO's series Social Impact of Covid-19 Survey highlights the impact that school closures are having on students' learning and social development.

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 13:30
Nicole Glennon

More than a third of respondents with a child in secondary school reported that enforced school closures have had a major negative impact on their child’s learning, according to a new survey from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This rose to almost half (48%) of respondents with a child in fifth or sixth year of secondary school.

For primary school students, the comparable rate was 15%.

The latest release in the CSO's series 'Social Impact of Covid-19 Survey' highlights the impact that school closures are having on students' learning and social development.

One in three respondents with a secondary school student said school closures enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19 has had a major negative impact on their child’s social development. One in five respondents with a primary school student said the same.

Impact on families 

The online survey, which uses a sample of 1,621 individuals, also shows the impact school closures are having on adults.

Adult household members reported spending on average of 52 minutes per day helping primary school children with their schoolwork since schools remained closed after the Christmas break.

Over 70% of respondents who are employed and who have a child in primary school reported that the closure of primary schools since Christmas has had an impact on their work pattern.

Leaving Certificate students and primary school students from junior infants to second class are to return to school on Monday.

Remaining primary school students and fifth-year secondary school students are set to return on March 15 while all students will be back by April 12, subject to ongoing reviews.

School closures having 'major negative impact' on learning for third of secondary school pupils

