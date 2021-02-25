Funding for Stardust families' legal teams secured after lengthy delay

Funding for the Stardust families' legal teams has been secured after a lengthy delay.

Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law in Belfast, who is representing 46 families had previously said he believed it was doubtful the inquest would begin in its entirety before May if the funding disagreement was not resolved. The legal team said the Department of Justice had still failed to approve funding for barristers for the families, while other legal teams had already received theirs.

The funding for the families' legal services was granted on Thursday morning.

Three days ago, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the matter was due to her officials "finalising some details" and she believed the public side of the inquiry would start in April.

The inquest into the fire in the popular nightclub in Artane, Dublin, on Valentine’s Day in 1981, was granted in September 2019.

Forty-eight young people died and hundreds were injured in what is considered the worst fire disaster in the history of the State.

There were a number of remote hearings last year, with two due to be held in December and January, but they were postponed. These are said to be "pivotal" parts of the inquest, regarding the scope of the inquiry, determining what exactly the inquest will investigate and whether the Human Rights Act has been engaged within the inquest.

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan welcomed the news that legal funding for families has been secured.

“It is very welcome news that this matter has finally been resolved and I am sure it will be a huge relief to the families," Ms Boylan said:

“It should never have come to this and I hope the Department of Justice have learned from the experience. Their dithering was totally unacceptable and has caused real hurt to the families.

“What needs to happen now is for the inquest to proceed as a matter of urgency. There can be no further delays.”

The inquest will be held in Dublin's RDS and is expected to be the largest and the longest-running in the history of the State.