Man in serious condition following Dublin shooting

The incident occurred at around 11pm last night on Eugene Street in Dublin 8
For operational reasons, gardaí have said they will not be releasing any further information on the victim. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 06:42
Steven Heaney

A man has been seriously injured during a shooting in Dublin.

The incident occurred at around 11pm last night on Eugene Street in Dublin 8.

The man was rushed to hospital a short time later.

For operational reasons, gardaí have said they will not be releasing any further information on the victim.

The scene remains sealed off and a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau will take place later this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for information and have asked anyone with any to come forward to Kevin Street Garda Station or by phoning the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

