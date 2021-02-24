Opposition growing against proposed pig farm in East Cork

Residents in East Cork are kicking up a stink about a proposed pig farm in the area, with concerns about odours and emissions from the farm among their main concerns.

The campaign is gathering pace despite public meetings and door-to-door information being off the table due to Covid-19 restrictions.

More than 50 submissions were made in relation to an application for a pig farm last August, but with further information required by the local authority on the plans for the facility in Ballymacoda, community activists have urged others in the area to have their say before the March 18 deadline.

According to Cork County Council's planning section, Derra Farms Ltd has applied to demolish existing pig buildings and to construct a new pig finishing building at Curraheen in Ballymacoda.

In the application, Derra Farms Ltd says the demolition of the existing building designed for 1,000 pigs would be replaced by the new facility for fattening 4,500 pigs, claiming it will modernise the production using lower emissions.

Research and development semi-State authority Teagasc has attached its support for the new building, saying the existing facility is relying on 1980s' processes. The new facility would use equipment that would reduce odours and emissions from the farm, Teagasc said.

However, residents say they have had no consultation from Derra Farms Ltd to address their concerns or alleviate their worries about the size, scale and day-to-day running of a much bigger facility.

Hundreds of people have joined a Facebook group opposing the development.

POWER (Protection Of Water Environment and Residents) East Cork said it had major concerns about air and water quality, the impact locally on fish and wildlife, noise, and smells emanating from an enhanced facility.

According to the applicant's own environmental impact assessment, ecosystems such as watercourses, streams and ground water sources are located adjacent to the spread lands.

The Womanagh River is located within 800m to the north of the site boundary, while the nearest home is just 70m away.

Some 19 public ground water supply sources are in close proximity, in addition to many private wells attached to homes.

A POWER East Cork spokesperson told the Irish Examiner the application was of huge concern to local residents, who could not galvanise as normal during Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, and were blindsided by it.

"We haven't been able to go knocking on doors or hold a public meeting, as is usually done. That means we are relying on social media to get the word out," Kat Power said.

Local businesses, community organisations and political representatives have all voiced their support, she added.