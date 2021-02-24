Expiring driver licences will automatically be extended due to Covid lockdown

The extension will apply to different groups of licence holders including those who benefited from extensions in 2020.
Drivers who have been granted the extension and already booked an appointment at a National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) centre are asked to cancel their appointment. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 10:44
Greg Murphy

Driver licences due to expire will be automatically extended due to the ongoing lockdown.

The move comes as governments take steps in response to the disruption caused by Covid-19 to driver licensing services across the EU.

Drivers who are affected by the extension are encouraged to check the new expiry date of their driving licence by using the expiry date calculator on www.ndls.ie.

The change will apply as follows:

  • Any licence holder, who has not already renewed, and whose licence expired between March 1, 2020 and May 31 2020 will have a new expiry date of July 1, 2021.
  • Any licence holder, who has not already renewed, and whose licence expired between June 1, 2020 and August 31, 2020 will have thirteen months (which includes the previous extension) added to their expiry date.
  • Any licence holder, who has not already renewed and whose licence expiry date is between September 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will have an extra ten months added to their expiry date.

The Government say the change has been notified to Gardaí.

Commenting on the extension to driving licences Minister Hildegarde Naughton said that “This extension to driving licences will address the concerns that drivers have in renewing their licence."

Continuing, Ms Naughton said, "Anyone who receives the licence extension will not be sent out a new licence.

"The Road Safety Authority (RSA) which manages the NDLS will automatically update driver records to show the new expiry date.

"A letter will then be sent to every customer who is entitled to the extension, explaining that the expiry date of their licence is being extended.

"The RSA has also told Insurance Ireland and An Garda Síochána about the new expiry date of driving licences.” 

Drivers who have been granted the extension and already booked an appointment at a National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) centre are asked to cancel their appointment.

NDLS centres remain open to essential workers.

