Taoiseach pleas for compliance with Covid-19 restrictions as lockdown extended until April 5

Embattled Taoiseach Micheál Martin has pleaded with the country to remain vigilant in the fight against Covid-19 as he confirmed level 5 restrictions are to remain until at least April 5.

Amid open acts of defiance against the lockdown by small businesses yesterday, the Government’s plan was met with strong criticism from the opposition and business organisations due to the absence of firm timelines for reopening society.

'We are all completely fed up'

“I know that people are physically and emotionally exhausted. We are all completely fed up with the impositions on our lives,” Mr Martin said, speaking after health officials confirmed 45 new deaths related to Covid-19 and a further 575 new cases of the virus.

He announced that some 320,000 students will return to classrooms from next Monday, with the early childcare scheme to return the following week. The phased return of primary and secondary pupils will take place in subsequent weeks, though all years will not be back in classes until after Easter, with the final students returning on April 12.

Few specifics

There was little in the way of specifics with regard to other sectors, save for the confirmation that Government will consider easing the 5km travel limit and restrictions on people meeting outdoors and outdoor sports in its April 5 review of the restrictions.

Mr Martin said the Government wants to avoid false hope and to make sure “that when we open something, it stays open”.

Urging continued compliance with restrictions, Mr Martin said that “the end is truly in sight”.

Seeking to strike an optimistic note, he said it is the Government’s intention that 82% of adults will have received their first Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June.

AstraZeneca missing targets

The Taoiseach said the news that AstraZeneca would miss its delivery targets by 50% in quarter 2 had been "factored in" to Ireland's targets and will not "necessarily mean" that longer-term vaccination targets are under threat.

There will also be a “major ramping up” of the vaccination programme, the Taoiseach said.

By the end of June, up to 82% of adults will have received at least one dose. Up to 60% will be fully vaccinated by that stage, Mr Martin said.

Uncertainty over hospitality trade

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that he could not say when hospitality might reopen. He said that it would be unfair to give the industry a date which he could stand over.

The Government also approved a revision of the vaccine allocation strategy, with those deemed at very high risk — such as cancer patients — moved up the queue into cohort 4, while people aged 16 to 69 deemed at high risk will now be in cohort 5.

Despite the pleas from the Government, the plan was roundly criticised for its lack of clarity and ambition.

Opposition criticism

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly criticised the absence of clear metrics and targets in the strategy, suggesting it over-relies on vaccine rollout, while the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) also voiced its extreme disappointment at the revised plan.

“It is unacceptable that no clear path to reopen was outlined and no information given on what metrics will now be used to determine reopening dates for restaurants and hospitality,” it said.

The Irish Home Builders Association (IHBA) said it is increasingly concerned about the impact of this lockdown on the supply of homes. The current lockdown has already taken 8,000 homes out of supply this year. The extension of these restrictions will mean a further reduction in housing delivery by up to 800 homes a week.