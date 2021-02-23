Government pressed to deliver ‘sustainable plan’ to safely exit lockdown

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said she has no confidence in the Government.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (PA)

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 20:47
Rebecca Black, PA

The Government has been urged to deliver a “sustainable plan” to safely exit lockdown.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald described the announcement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin that Level 5 restrictions will continue as “difficult news for people”.

She queried why no further detail around a plan to emerge from restrictions had been revealed.

“I have no confidence in this government, I fail to see given the level of chaos, confusion and rivalry, and dithering, a really toxic mixture that we have seen from this government, how anyone in real terms could have confidence in them,” she told RTÉ.

“They need to pull themselves together, give themselves a shake and what we need now is a steady, thoughtful, sustainable plan to get us out of these restrictions and to keep people safe thereafter.

“That means testing, tracing, vaccination and it also means that while people cannot stray beyond 5k from their house, people should not be coming in through our airports.”

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has criticised the “absence of clear metrics and targets”.

Labour leader Alan Kelly (Brian Lawless/PA)

“While the Taoiseach offered some clarity on school reopenings, there were no clear metrics or targets in his speech or the government document on the level of cases or hospitalisations we need to reach,” he said.

“There is no renewed commitment or proposals to aggressively suppress the virus in our community, and ensure that we eradicate outbreaks when they arise, and keep out new variants through mandatory hotel quarantine for all arrivals. 

"No real lessons appear to have been learned from the experience and impact of new variants which tore apart the government’s previous Living with Covid plan.”

