Bomb alerts at political offices in Belfast probed

Bomb alerts at political offices in Belfast probed

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon (Peter Morrison/PA)

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 20:12
Rebecca Black, PA

Reports of bomb attacks on two political offices in Belfast are being investigated.

The offices targeted are those of SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon in North Belfast and Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey in West Belfast.

Ms Mallon said she will not be deterred by the incident.

“I want to make it clear that neither I nor my party will be intimidated or deterred by those responsible,” she said.

“We are committed to representing people in North Belfast and in every community across Northern Ireland.”

Mr Maskey described the report of the incident at his office as “very concerning” and condemned those responsible.

“They have nothing to offer society and they bring nothing but disruption to the local area,” he said.

“This is an attack on the entire community and an attempt to undermine democracy but it will not succeed.

“Sinn Féin will not be deterred by these types of incidents and will continue to serve the entire community.”

Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan said: “Information was received to suggest devices may have been thrown at an office on Falls Road, Belfast, and police are seeking to establish the veracity of this information.

“The local community is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary to police.”

Read More

Mother and Baby Home Commission recordings retrieved

More in this section

Covid-19: 45 deaths and 575 confirmed cases as lockdown to be extended to April 5 Covid-19: 45 deaths and 575 confirmed cases as lockdown to be extended to April 5
'The end is now truly in sight': Taoiseach confirms Level 5 lockdown until April 5 'The end is now truly in sight': Taoiseach confirms Level 5 lockdown until April 5
Extended period between vaccine doses should be considered, says UCD professor Extended period between vaccine doses should be considered, says UCD professor
attackpa-sourceplace: northern ireland
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 4, 2021

AstraZeneca to deliver less than half of promised vaccine quota to EU in second-quarter

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices