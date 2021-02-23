Greater flexibility in vaccine schedule to benefit older couples 

Elderly couples, where one person is younger than the other, could benefit from new vaccine guidelines for GPs, allowing them to move down the age-groups to use up excess doses.

The Irish Medical Organisation issued new guidelines on Monday night which state that on occasion a practice may get a higher number of doses than ordered.

Previously the advice was to have a back-up list of other older patients but there is now more discretion around who can be on the list as long as they are over 70.

If you’re aged 85 or over, you will be offered a free COVID-19 vaccine next. This has started and will continue as vaccines are supplied us. You don't need to register in advance. When your vaccine is available, your GP will let you know. #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/x5FQXpcYmP — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) February 21, 2021

This will come as a relief to many couples where one person is over 85 but the other person is in their 70s.

Head of the HSE, Paul Reid said on Monday, he felt there should be some discretion in this area for older people despite the sequencing being important.

He told RTÉ no-one wants doses to be wasted. “My point was, and is, that we have to have a level of pragmatism in the supply to GPs.”

The guidelines now say: “Practices may receive more Pfizer vaccines than ordered as a result of rounding requirements due to restrictions around total daily minimum order quantities.

Where practices have received more vaccines than ordered, they may continue down their over-70s list.

The directive sets out the sequence in which doctors should order their vaccines, with the plan that all over-70s will receive their first dose by mid-April and be complete by mid-May.

Practices in remote rural areas will now get deliveries of Moderna vaccine instead of Pfizer/BioNTech as set out by the HSE last week.

This vaccine can be stored in a regular fridge for up to 30 days after being defrosted which means smaller practices with a very low number of over-85s may start vaccinating younger people sooner than in other areas.

They were told: “You may continue down your over-70s list in line with the clinical guidance provided. Further clarification will issue shortly with regard to progressing past your over-70s if you have more vaccine than over-70s.”

The IMO also said that any practice teams which have not yet started vaccination will get their first doses within two weeks, as long as they are registered on the system.