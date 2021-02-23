690 people in hospital with Covid-19, 156 in ICU

There are 690 people with Covid-19 receiving treatment in Irish hospitals this morning, the first time the figure has fallen below 700 since early January.
It is a 4% decrease on yesterday's total, while it is down 19% on last Tuesday.
In the past 24 hours, there were 43 admissions to and 44 discharges from hospitals.
Overnight there were 156 people in ICU, the highest number in over a week. There are 105 people on ventilators as of 8pm on Monday.
There are 387 general beds available in Irish hospitals and 30 critical care beds.