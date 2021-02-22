Transit company deferred meeting with HRI a day before liquidation

A cash-in-transit company deferred a meeting with Horse Racing Ireland to discuss its cashflow issues by a day before putting itself into immediate liquidation, it has emerged.

HRI, the semi-state governing body for horse racing across Ireland, had requested an urgent meeting with the company Senaca, with whom it had a service level agreement, on July 11, 2019.

But the meeting was deferred, at Senaca’s request, to July 22 due to its chief operating officer being on leave.

The meeting had been requested in order to discuss delays in receipt of cash lodgements to the HRI bank account.

In a submission to the Public Accounts Committee, before whom HRI will appear tomorrow morning, the body said that Senaca subsequently requested a further 24-hour deferral.

On July 23, HRI received notice that Senaca had been put into liquidation at 4pm the previous day.

It subsequently emerged that HRI had suffered a net loss of €389,000 as a result of Senaca’s liquidation, though HRI insisted there had been no loss in terms of the €67.2m in State funding the body had received in 2019 via the statutory horse and greyhound fund.

HRI said the liquidation had been sought in the High Court via affidavits admitting Senaca had been using clients’ funds to meet its own operating costs.

“It also became apparent that Senaca had been using clients’ funds to a significant level to fund its own working capital,” the HRI’s submission states.

It added Senaca had continued to accept and collect money for a number of race meetings in the days and weeks leading up to the agreed meeting date of July 22, despite the fact “they must have known their solvency position”.

Senaca’s total shortfall to its clients totalled €2.1m, with the aforementioned €389,000 having applied to HRI and its subsidiaries — of which Tote Ireland was hit hardest, with a debt of €281,000 unfulfilled.

Seneca had been HRI’s cash-in-transit provider since September 2017, the tender for which had shown evidence that the company was both tax compliant and insured.

Tuesday’s PAC meeting will consider HRI’s 2019 financial statements, which detail a number of losses.

The group’s statement of income and expenditure indicates that HRI incurred a loss of €2.1m in 2019 related to its investment in an associate company, Curragh Racecourse Ltd.

HRI had invested €23m in the associate by the end of 2019, and had held a 35.3% share in the company. The group’s cumulative loss to end 2019 arising from the investment was €4.5m.

“This year, HRI will receive almost €77m from the fund, an increase on last year’s allocation, and it is important that taxpayers know how this money is spent,” said PAC chairman Brian Stanley ahead of the meeting.