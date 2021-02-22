Vaccinations will ease pressure on hospitals in March, says UCC expert

Vaccination will start to relieve the pressures on Irish hospitals in March, Dr Anne Moore, a vaccines expert at University College Cork predicted.

And as good results come in from other countries, an immunologist has called for a change in Ireland’s vaccine strategy to boost numbers getting their first dose.

New data from large-scale vaccination elsewhere is a sign of hope for the beleaguered Irish health system.

Virologist Dr Moore said: “Between the UK and Israel it is looking like in the cohorts where there is a high immunisation rate, the hospitalisation rates is coming down and is becoming lower than other cohorts.

“The UK has been immunising since mid-December, we started in January, so it will be March when we see this.”

Public Health Scotland on Monday released a study showing hospitalisation reduced by up to 85% four weeks after the first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 94% with AstraZeneca.

Dr Moore said there was continued concern in the global virology community around the South African variant B1135.

This is the biggest worry, it has evolved an immune-evasion strategy so it has more mutations which are causing us concern. They are more resistant to being neutralised.”

It is up to the Irish Government, she added, to maintain travel restrictions and keep this strain out.

It has proved resistant to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and resulted in the South African government switching its roll-out to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead.

There are 14 cases of the South African variant here and three cases of the P1 Brazilian variant, all travel-related and caught by the public health tracing system.

Dr Moore said: “Contact tracing is going to be hugely important. With the Brazilian cases, those people did make themselves known and tracing could go on really quickly. We need to do this for every case.”

The European Medicines Agency is evaluating the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We need to stop calling vaccines ‘a game-changer’,” Dr Moore said.

I would not call it a game-changer vaccine, the game changed the day we managed to get one vaccine. They all work by keeping people out of hospitals."

Dr Moore said the three vaccines in Ireland do this, and advice around using AstraZeneca only for younger people could change as more data becomes available.

Decisions like this are taken by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

Immunologist Dr Elizabeth Brint from UCC would like to see emerging data impacting more quickly on these decisions.

She said an Israeli study published on Friday showed the first dose from the PfizerBioNTech vaccine is more effective than clinical trials found.

“It is time for a vaccination strategy rethink with a shift to a model more like what the UK is perusing, which is currently achieving good results,” she said.

“More people receiving the first dose and spacing the second dose out more to, for example, nine to 12 weeks.”

Dr Brint said this would allow current supplies to be shared among a wider group of people until supply builds up.

“I feel we need to react to the data from last week. I’d like to see an acknowledgement of this new data from NIAC, and a discussion around whether we could review the current strategy here,” she said.