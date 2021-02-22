Noah Donohoe mother ‘feels lost without him’

The mother of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe said she felt lost without him.

The 14-year-old’s body was recovered from a storm drain close to the M2 motorway in June, six days after he went missing.

His mother Fiona said she missed hugging him.

Noah Donohoe’s funeral (Niall Carson/PA).

She said: “I have been completely lost because we did everything together.

“He could fit 25 hours into the day, he was just one of those children, but the amount of time we had together when he was not doing his sports or his music, I miss him so much, his hugs and his love.”

The PSNI said last year they believed Noah entered the drain in the Northwood Road area of north Belfast.

It is owned by the Department for Infrastructure.

The schoolboy had cycled from his home in south Belfast.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation, with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved.

Noah’s old schoolfriends formed a guard of honour as his funeral procession passed the North Belfast school last June.

His mother recalled the silence and prayer during an interview with Virgin Media One’s Ireland AM, in an interview with presenter Tommy Bowe to run on Tuesday morning.

She said: “I was able to bring Noah back to school and that meant so much to me.”

She said she was grateful for having been able to hug her son and tell him she loved him all the time.

“I was able to give him a hug as usual and tell him I loved him and I am so grateful for that because I never knew I was not going to see him again and to have that as our final thing gives me some comfort.”