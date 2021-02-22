Wellness retreat for frontline workers seeks clarification on 5km travel rules

The owner of a wellness retreat that had been offering cut-price deals to frontline medics has said she is awaiting a response from gardaí as to whether or not anyone staying there was actually in breach of the 5km rule.

Lisa Wilkinson, who has run the Elbowroom for almost two decades, said she had stopped offering 50% reduced stays at her centre in Wicklow after two medics — Ciara Bolan and Jean Francois Bonnet — rescued a lost dog last month, only to subsequently become the subject of a complaint that they had breached the 5km rule.

Ms Wilkinson, who is also training to be a barrister, said she had lodged a query with An Garda Síochána regarding the statute, as she said it was possible that travel beyond 5km was permitted for health reasons or reasons of avoiding ill health.

She said she had offered free stays to frontline healthcare workers in the early stages of the pandemic and more recently had offered 50% reductions, meaning the centre, near Donard, was "operating at cost".

The centre offers a range of services, including psychotherapy, and Ms Wilkinson said all rules regarding social distancing and the wearing of PPE have been strictly adhered to.

She said the main themes emerging from frontline workers she had spoken to over the past year were "gratitude, and fear — a lot of fear".

Doctors Nolan and Bonnet had stayed at the centre three times pre-Covid, and it is understood they were on the last day of their most recent stay when they rescued the golden retriever.

Ms Wilkinson said they were "mortified" at later being the subject of the complaint, and she said she had provided them with a letter regarding her understanding of the statute that they could have provided to gardaí had they been stopped at a checkpoint en route to the centre.

She said frontline medical personnel were in need of respite and assistance, and that one aspect that also needed to be considered if they travelled beyond 5km was the likelihood that they had already been vaccinated against Covid-19.

"We provide them with the instructions not to stop on the way and not to leave the premises when they are there ," she said.

I am very mindful of the local community as well, I don't want them mingling or popping to the shop."

She said the centre also adhered to Bord Fáilte client policies regarding the cleaning of rooms after a stay.

As for the stresses of those healthcare workers, she said some had shown signs of PTSD.

She said: "You listen, you create a space for them to be able to open up and be nurtured and cared for and have respite."

The seven-room lodge has a capacity for 18 guests, and fewer than 20 have come since the middle of January. Ms Wilkinson has now temporarily closed the facility.