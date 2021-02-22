Funeral of Dr Emer Holohan to take place this afternoon

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Monday at 12.30pm.
Dr Eimear Holohan Picture: RIP.ie

Greg Murphy

The funeral of Dr Emer Holohan will take place in Dublin this afternoon.

She passed away at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross on Friday, following a long illness, in the company of her husband Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, and children Clodagh and Ronan.

She had been living with a form of blood cancer since 2012.

Dr Holohan was a specialist in public health medicine.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live from St Pius X Church on Monday at 12.30pm.

Tributes were paid to Dr Holohan over the weekend with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying his thoughts are with the Holohan family:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, and his children, Clodagh and Ronan, today following the sad passing of his wife Emer.

"Dr Emer Holohan made a significant contribution to the health service, including her work on the Health Strategy when I was Minister for Health.

"Tony and his entire family have given so much to this country since the start of the pandemic. At this time, I would ask for as much space and privacy to be given to them as possible."

Additional reporting by Nicole Glennon and Caitlín Griffin

