Ó Broin: TDs should not get a pay increase while public is losing money to Covid

Currently, members of the Dáil are paid a basic salary of over €98,000.
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 09:26
Greg Murphy

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin says politicians should not be getting a pay rise at a time when people are losing "significant" income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was revealed that TDs are to receive a pay increase over the next few months.

The increase will push their salaries to more than €100,000 per year.

Meanwhile, the annual wages of senators will also rise to over €70,000.

Mr Ó Broin says politicians should not be getting a pay rise.

He told Newstalk: "At a time when people are losing very significant portions of their income, at a time when people can't go to work because of Covid-19 restrictions, I simply do not except that politicians should get paid more.

"The salary that I was receiving when I was first elected as a TD back in 2016 is more than enough to compensate me for the work I'm doing."

More in this section

Black Lives Matter campaigner teaching Irish dance classes online
Dental treatment for medical card holders 'in complete chaos'
Facebook removes Instagram accounts promoting St Patrick's Day 'Lockdown Rave'
