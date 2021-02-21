President leads tributes following death of acclaimed traditional musician Joe Burke

The President has led tributes following the death of acclaimed traditional musician Joe Burke, who has died aged 81.

He died peacefully on Saturday surrounded by his family in the care of Galway Hospice.

Mr Burke, from Galway, was a master accordion player whose playing and recording career spanned half a century and inspired generations of younger musicians.

Michael D Higgins said news of the death of the “distinguished and influential accordion player” will have saddened countless music lovers and fans of traditional Irish music at home and abroad.

“His legacy, not only the great archive of his music but also the love for music that he kindled among countless young musicians, will continue to inspire,” said President Higgins.

“Sabina and I send our condolences to Ann Conroy Burke, to his family and friends, and to all those whose hearts he touched.”

Mr Burke began playing traditional music aged four, and bought his first button accordion in the 1950s.

He was a founding member of the Leitrim Ceilí Band in 1956 and he toured the US with the band in the early 1960s.

Although he could play several instruments, including the fiddle, tin whistle, flute, and uilleann pipes, it was his mastery of, and style of play on, the button accordion which made him famous.

Awards

He was named RTÉ’s Traditional Musician of the Year in 1970, AIB Traditional Musician of the Year in 1997, and was awarded in Musical Mastery from Boston College in 2000.

He lived in the US from 1988 to 1991 and returned to east Galway in 1992, where he continued to teach and perform music.

The Irish Traditional Music Archive said he will be “forever remembered as one of the most influential accordion players of his time”.

"His lifelong passion for Irish traditional music was infectious to anyone who had the good fortune to speak or play with him,” said a spokesperson.