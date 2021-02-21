One further death, 679 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

One further death from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by Department of Health officials.

4,316 Covid-19-related deaths have now been reported since the pandemic began last year.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 679 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 215,057.

11,570 cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks alone.

Of the cases notified today:

335 are men

342 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

230 are located in Dublin

59 are in Limerick

48 are in Galway

47 are in Kildare

29 are in Tipperary

and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 243.0 per 100,000 population.

As of 8am this morning, 744 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, 148 of whom were in ICU.

45 additional hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Vaccines

Meanwhile, vaccinations to healthcare workers and those over the age of 85 are continuing.

As of Thursday, February 18, 326,475 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland - 205,955 people have received their first dose, and 120,520 people have received their second dose.

Speaking this evening, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that, while the level of disease in our communities remains very high, the country was still making important progress.

“We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our 7-day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today," he said.

"The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

The Deputy CMO urged people "not to underestimate the power of your actions" as the country seeks to reduce transmission further.

"This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble,” he said.