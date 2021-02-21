Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Kildare man

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing the public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing man.

Donatas Vandalauskas, 35, has been missing from the Carbury area of the county since Wednesday, February 17.

He is described as being 5’8” in height.

He was last seen in the St Patrick’s Wood area of Edenderry. At that time, he was wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.

Gardaí say they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Edenderry on 046 973 1290 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.