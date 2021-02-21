Motorcyclist killed after two-vehicle collision in Kilkenny

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was aged in his 40s. 
Motorcyclist killed after two-vehicle collision in Kilkenny

The scene is currently preserved for examination. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 14:40
Ciarán Sunderland

A man has died this morning after a two-vehicle collision on the Callan road in Co Kilkenny involving a car and a motorbike. 

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which has been closed with local diversions in place for forensic investigation. 

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was aged in his 40s. 

No other injuries have been reported at this time. 

Gardaí have issued a witness appeal for anyone with information to come forward. 

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage-including dash-cam-who were travelling in the area between 11:15am -11:45am to make it available. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Government pledges more supports for those hit by latest Covid-19 restrictions

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 28, 2020 Nphet expert: We are looking at an outdoor summer
Coronavirus - Fri Jan 29, 2021 UK Government should deal with 'flawed' Brexit protocol, says Arlene Foster
Government pledges more supports for those hit by latest Covid-19 restrictions Government pledges more supports for those hit by latest Covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus - Mon Feb 15, 2021

Four deaths, 263 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices