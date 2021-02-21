Motorcyclist killed after two-vehicle collision in Kilkenny

A man has died this morning after a two-vehicle collision on the Callan road in Co Kilkenny involving a car and a motorbike.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which has been closed with local diversions in place for forensic investigation.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was aged in his 40s.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
Gardaí have issued a witness appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage-including dash-cam-who were travelling in the area between 11:15am -11:45am to make it available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.