Four deaths, 263 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland

A total of 110,979 cases have now been recorded in the North since the pandemic began. File Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 14:38
Steven Heaney

Four more Covid-19-related deaths have been confirmed by the Northern Ireland Department of Health this afternoon.

All of the deaths occurred within the latest 24 hour reporting period.

There has now been a total of 2,033 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

A further 263 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

A total of 110,979 cases have now been recorded in the North since the pandemic began.

2,140 cases have been reported over the last week.

At present, 394 patients with Covid-19 are in Northern Irish hospitals, 49 of whom are in intensive care.

79 patients are using ventilators.

The latest Department of Health statistics show that hospital occupancy in the North now stands at 93%.

There are currently 47 coronavirus outbreaks at NI nursing homes.

So far, 466,524 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to people in Northern Ireland - 436,143 first doses and 30,381 second doses.

Vulnerable people expected to be moved up vaccine priority list

