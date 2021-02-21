Value of drug seizures doubles despite impact of Covid-19 on cross-border traffic

The value of illicit drugs seized from people entering or leaving the state almost doubled to €44.8m last year despite a drastic reduction in cross-border traffic due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was a total of 15,714 seizures of smuggled drugs during 2020 representing a 53% increase compared to the previous year while the value of the haul soared from €23.6m to €44.8min the same period.

The value of cannabis seized by Revenue’s anti-smuggling teams increased almost threefold from €10m to €28.6m last year, and the number of individual seizures climbed by more than 120% to 5,053.

The volume of cocaine and heroin that was seized during 2020 nearly doubled from 64kg to 123kg despite a 30% decrease in the number of seizures. The value of the seized drugs also increased from €4.5m to €10.2mn.

Mick Gilligan, head of drugs investigations with Revenue, said cartels are attempting to smuggle larger volumes in each shipment as a result of Brexit and Covid-19.

“Generally speaking, the international law enforcement experience has been that the illicit drug trade has been disrupted by the global pandemic and the response of the drug cartels has been to pack more quantity onto fewer loads,” he told Newstalk.

That is because there is an impact on the international supply chain.

It is also understood that an increased garda presence and an unprecedented reduction in traffic at airports, ports, and on the roads during the pandemic has increased the likelihood of detection for drug smugglers.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe in response to a parliamentary question from independent TD Carol Nolan.

They also revealed that the number of seizures of amphetamines and other drugs had increased from 7,764 to 10,500 last year compared to 2019, although the estimated value of these drugs fell from €9.1m to €6m in 2020.

A spokeswoman for Revenue, which has responsibility for the detection, interception, and seizure of prohibited goods entering the State, said that the vast majority of drug seizures occurred at the country’s main airports, ports, and mail centres.

“Revenue has anti-smuggling teams at all main ports and airports and at the main postal depots, who routinely profile imports and exports and carry out X-ray examinations and physical examinations based on risk assessment,” she said.