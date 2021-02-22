Four out of five people have been targeted by fraudsters in the last year

Fraudsters have targetted four out of five people in the past year, according to new research from AIB.

People aged over 55 are more likely to be targeted, with 85% in this age group receiving some form of fraudulent communication.

However, people of all ages are still being targeted by fraudsters, with 80% of those between the ages of 18-34 reporting that they have received a fraudulent communication in the past year.

Last year fraud losses on Irish consumers’ credit and debit cards amounted to €22m according to Banking and Payments Federation Ireland data.

Some 33% of people received a fraudulent communication from a bank or financial institution they were not a customer of last year while 30% received a fraudulent communication claiming to be a technology company.

And 22% of people have received a fraudulent text message claiming to be from the Revenue Commissioners.

Nine in 10 people (92%) have seen advertising or messaging from their bank warning about the dangers of fraud while 98% of people do not respond to fraudulent communications such as text, calls or emails, the research, carried out by Amárach on behalf of AIB, revealed.

It also found 63% of people ignored the fraudulent text, call or email, while 16% reported it to their bank.

Eleven per cent consulted with a family member to see if it was fraudulent, while 2% replied to the communication as they thought it was genuine.

Overall, the research found that people have a good awareness of how to protect themselves against fraud, with 86% aware that their bank will never text them a link, while 77% are aware that a fraudulent message can appear among genuine messages from their bank, using a method known as ‘smishing’.

AIB is warning customers to be aware of the signs of fraud.

Sean Jevens, head of Digital Engagement, said: “More people are shopping or making payments online as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, and fraudsters have seized on this opportunity to send consumers fraudulent messages.

"The data shows an increase in activity by fraudsters trying to steal people’s money, which has seen four in five adults receiving either a text, call or email which was not genuine in the past year.

“Our research shows that there is a high level of awareness among people in Ireland regarding fraud. However, as fraudsters are using sophisticated new ways to scam customers and steal their money, some people are still falling for fraud and customers still need to be vigilant.

“People can follow simple steps to ensure they are not the victim of fraud, including not clicking any links that may appear to come from their bank, hanging up on any calls they think are not genuine and ringing back a number only after checking it aligns with the number on the organisation’s website.

"Customers should never share their passwords, login details or one time pass codes with anyone, even their bank.”