Government pledges more supports for those hit by latest Covid-19 restrictions

The Government is to roll out additional supports to help those impacted by further Covid restrictions, the Children's Minister has said.

It comes as the Irish Hotels Federation called for an urgent review of financial supports after the Taoiseach indicated that pubs, restaurants, and hotels will not be allowed to reopen until the middle of the summer.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, president of the Irish Hotels Federation said businesses are "devastated" to learn that the hospitality sector is unlikely to reopen for many months.

"This has resulted in acute frustration and anxiety. Prior to this pandemic, 270,000 people’s livelihoods were supported by tourism and 70% of these were outside of Dublin. In some cases, whole communities are built around tourism," she said.

Hoteliers are now calling for an urgent review of the existing supports for the tourism and hospitality sector and want the Government to directly intervene with the banks to ensure they have appropriate supports and engagement processes in place for our businesses.

If the all-important summer period is being eroded, additional supports are now required to safeguard businesses and the livelihoods they support until society reopens and the sector and wider tourism industry can recover.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman said significant financial supports are already being provided to businesses, employers, and workers but he signalled that these will be further extended by Cabinet on Tuesday.

"Following Cabinet we will be outlining additional supports that we will be providing across the economy, and it is important to remember that the Government is providing huge support to our economy right now," Mr O'Gorman told RTÉ's The Week in Politics.

"Two weeks ago, over a million people were having their income supported in the context of either the live register, PUP or the EWSS, so the Government is putting a vast investment into the working population and rightfully so."

He said he hopes legislation around hotel quarantining will pass through the Dáil this week.

The Government will impose mandatory hotel quarantining on people coming from specific countries. However, opposition parties say all people entering the country, apart from essential workers, should have to isolate in hotels.

Mr O'Gorman said there are civil liberties issues around mandatory quarantining and that is why the Government took the time to make sure the piece of legislation is very robust.