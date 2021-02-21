Hoteliers join chorus of criticism over hospitality sector's future

Hoteliers have joined the chorus of criticism of Taoiseach Micheál Martin's statement yesterday that the hospitality sector is to stay closed until mid-summer.

Yesterday in an interview with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, the Taoiseach said that he didn't foresee hospitality recommencing "before the middle of summer".

This drew swift condemnation from the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) and the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) who viewed the remarks as far too casual.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has said its members are "devastated" to learn from a radio report that the hospitality sector is to remain shut until mid-summer and have called on the government to review existing supports for the tourism and travel sector.

"We are calling for an urgent review of the existing supports for the tourism and hospitality sector," said Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, president of the IHF.

If the all-important summer period is being eroded, additional supports are now required to safeguard businesses and the livelihoods they support until society reopens and the sector and wider tourism industry can recover.

"We also ask the government to intervene with the banks to ensure they have appropriate supports and engagement processes in place for our businesses and team members until Covid-19 has been suppressed," said Ms Fitzgerald Kane.

The IHF said a failure to provide enough supports for the sector could have long-term results, taking years to repair.

"The implications of yesterday’s announcement are huge in terms of confidence in the survival of Irish tourism.

"Our people are our greatest asset and yesterday 160,000 tourism people who have temporarily lost their jobs, learned that their employment is unlikely to be restored until mid-summer. This is about real people and real livelihoods," said Ms Fitzgerald Kane.

The IHF said it understands public health considerations need to come first but "acute frustration and anxiety" has resulted from yesterday's comments by the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin said the Government's cautious approach was due to the prevalence of new variants of the coronavirus and the potential effect they may have on the country's vaccine rollout.

"It’s sensible to open slowly, as the vaccines are coming,” said Mr Martin.