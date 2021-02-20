Irish wedding planning industry calls for more support amid Covid-19 restrictions

Wedding planners have called for more Government supporting amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Under level 4 and 5 restrictions, just six guests are allowed to attend a wedding, along with the couple getting married.

Under level 3 restrictions, that number increases to 25.

Speaking on Newstalk earlier this afternoon, Peter Kelly of Weddings With Franc said Covid-19 had seen the industry largely “wiped out.”

"We were one of the industries hit worst when COVID first hit last March because we didn't lose a month's work in March, we lost six months to a year's work, because we work so far in advance," he said.

"Since then, we've been pretty much in lockdown, and the way the wedding industry works is, if you've got 150 guests booked for June or July and then you can only have six, or 12, or 25, people usually postpone to the next date."

Mr Kelly said his industry “hadn’t really been supported at all" when compared to bars, hotels and restaurants, who were permitted to open last summer.

He claimed the country's wedding industry lost 75% to 80% of business last year.

"A lot of people in the trade "can't pay their mortgages" and "haemorrhaging costs" every week, with the supports in place "not helping", he said.

Mr Kelly said the industry would be "on its knees" in one year's time, and called on the Government to support weddings and wedding planners "if they want this industry to survive.

"I can't understand why they don't see that we should be treated the same as everybody else, we support the bars, hotels and restaurants getting support.

"There has to be supports for everybody and that's why I feel strongly about it," he added.