Irish wedding planning industry calls for more support amid Covid-19 restrictions

Under level 4 and 5 restrictions, just six guests are allowed to attend a wedding, along with the couple getting married
Irish wedding planning industry calls for more support amid Covid-19 restrictions

Speaking on Newstalk earlier this afternoon, Peter Kelly of Weddings With Franc said Covid-19 had seen the industry largely “wiped out.” File Picture: Pexels

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 20:10
Steven Heaney

Wedding planners have called for more Government supporting amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Under level 4 and 5 restrictions, just six guests are allowed to attend a wedding, along with the couple getting married.

Under level 3 restrictions, that number increases to 25.

Speaking on Newstalk earlier this afternoon, Peter Kelly of Weddings With Franc said Covid-19 had seen the industry largely “wiped out.” 

"We were one of the industries hit worst when COVID first hit last March because we didn't lose a month's work in March, we lost six months to a year's work, because we work so far in advance," he said.

"Since then, we've been pretty much in lockdown, and the way the wedding industry works is, if you've got 150 guests booked for June or July and then you can only have six, or 12, or 25, people usually postpone to the next date."

Mr Kelly said his industry “hadn’t really been supported at all" when compared to bars, hotels and restaurants, who were permitted to open last summer.

He claimed the country's wedding industry lost 75% to 80% of business last year.

"A lot of people in the trade "can't pay their mortgages" and "haemorrhaging costs" every week, with the supports in place "not helping", he said.

Mr Kelly said the industry would be "on its knees" in one year's time, and called on the Government to support weddings and wedding planners "if they want this industry to survive.

"I can't understand why they don't see that we should be treated the same as everybody else, we support the bars, hotels and restaurants getting support.

"There has to be supports for everybody and that's why I feel strongly about it," he added.

Read More

Archbishop Eamon Martin urges Taoiseach to allow public worship for Easter

More in this section

Stormont executive meeting Michelle O'Neill: Threats against public figures in the North are unacceptable
Kerry cervical cancer victim's dying wish: 'I want to hold the HSE accountable' Kerry cervical cancer victim's dying wish: 'I want to hold the HSE accountable'
Coast Guard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat help rescue woman in Galway Bay Coast Guard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat help rescue woman in Galway Bay
#covid-19weddingsfianna failrestrictionslockdown
Coronavirus

Covid-19: 26 further deaths, 998 new cases confirmed in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices