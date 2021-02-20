Coast Guard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat help rescue woman in Galway Bay

A swimmer had a lucky escape this afternoon when she was rescued from the water after getting into difficulty in Galway Bay during stormy seas.

The alarm was raised at 12.25pm when the woman got into difficulty off Blackrock in Salthill.

A pedestrian walking on the Salthill promenade noticed the swimmer in difficulty and raised the alarm.

The Galway RNLI Lifeboat and the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon were tasked and rushed to the scene.

The woman was spotted in the water a short distance off Ladies’ Beach at the seaside resort and was taken aboard the lifeboat and rushed to Galway docks where an ambulance was waiting.

Rescue 115 helicopter over Blackrock in Salthill, Galway where a swimmer was pulled from the sea and taken onboard an RNLI Lifeboat. Picture: Media West (Ireland).

The woman was shocked but not injured and did not require hospitalisation.

She was driven home after being assessed by paramedics.

Rescue 115 continued to search along the shoreline in Salthill in case any other swimmers had got into difficulty.

Several dozen swimmers had gone into the water in Salthill on Saturday morning despite the stormy seas.

A Status Yellow wind warning was in operation throughout Saturday in Galway and other areas.

Some swimmers remained in the water as Rescue 115 continued its search along the shoreline in Salthill.

Shane Folan, Deputy Launch Authority of Galway RNLI Lifeboat, said conditions were difficult.

Gardaí at the scene after a swimmer was rescued in Salthill. Picture: Media West (Ireland).

“There were very challenging weather conditions with high winds and breaking surf,” he said.

He appealed to swimmers to let others know when they were going out to swim.