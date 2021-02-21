Seniorline reports big increase in calls during pandemic

There was a tripling of calls to Ireland’s only national dedicated peer-to-peer telephone service for older people at the beginning of the pandemic.

That’s according to Anne Dempsey, communications manager with Third Age, which runs the Seniorline service.

Ms Dempsey said the service received more than 18,000 calls last year, compared to around 10,000 in 2019.

“Last March our calls went up immediately by over 200%, it was an immediate response," she said. “We have a traditional caller, people that call regularly who are very lonely.

"At the beginning of Covid, these were joined by a whole new cohort of people, people who wouldn't have defined themselves by their age up to that point.

“These would be people who wouldn't have traditionally seen themselves as somebody who needs to call a hotline. People who were out on the golf course, at their active retirement group, people family around them.”

Ms Dempsey says Covid-19 was like a bomb in these people's lives.

"All their supports were removed in one fell swoop," she added.

To help callers deal with the uncertainty and confusion around the pandemic and ever-changing restrictions and guidance, the service began sending out twice-daily updates to its 180 volunteers on the latest government guidelines and advice.

Information extended to how to advise callers could manage their shopping and what “community champions” they could call on in their area.

Ms Dempsey said “traditional callers” tend to use the service every day, sometimes calling multiple times a day.

“That would be your lonely typical person, maybe living down in the wilds of West Cork,” she said.

“I remember one woman said, ‘I'm standing by the window and nobody passes.”

Ms Dempsey believes some callers are embarrassed or ashamed they are calling and their families would not be aware they are using the service.

“For some people, it is difficult to say that you're lonely and that you need somebody, it's a hard thing for us to do.”

Alongside these callers, they receive calls from those at the beginning of a crisis who don’t know where to turn.

“Those callers could be (about) bereavement, could be suicide ideation, could be elder abuse, could be something quite serious going on in their lives.”

Callers can be anywhere in age from mid-50s to 90s, but most are between mid-60s to mid-70s, Ms Dempsey said, while volunteers are in a similar age bracket.

“It's a peer-to-peer service so they're going to be chatting to an older person which makes an awful difference because there's mutual understanding.

“We're so glad we're here at this time. A lot of people tell us that we're their lifeline.”

Seniorline’s service is available every day of the year from 10am to 10pm. It can be reached on Freefone 1800 804591.