Status yellow wind warning issued for afternoon with strong winds forecast

Counties in the east and south east are included in the warning, including Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth. 
Status yellow wind warning issued for afternoon with strong winds forecast

Kite Surfers preparing their kite prior to taking to the water at Coolmain, Co. Cork, Ireland. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 08:23
Ciarán Sunderland

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for eight counties in the country today. 

Valid until 6pm Saturday evening, the warning will come into place from 12pm this afternoon. 

Counties in the east and south east are included in the warning, including Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth. 

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50km/hr to 65 km/hr with gusts of up to 100 km/hr.

Elsewhere, rain, thundery at times, will spread from the south of the country to the rest of Ireland as the day becomes increasingly windy. 

Southeast winds are to increase from strong to nearly gale force in strength. 

Gales or strong gales are expected on the coasts throughout the afternoon but will ease this evening as winds veer Southwest and ease as the rain clears north. 

The highest temperatures will be between 9C/11C.

Read More

Cocaine trade 'rocketing' warns top EU drug official after Cork seizure

More in this section

Dr Emer Holohan has passed away Dr Emer Holohan has passed away
18/02/2021 Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Of 28 further deaths with 763 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland
SPAIN-CRIME-DRUGS Cocaine trade 'rocketing' warns top EU drug official after Cork seizure
windweather
18/02/2021 Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Of

Three cases of new Covid-19 variant found in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices