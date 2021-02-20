Status yellow wind warning issued for afternoon with strong winds forecast

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for eight counties in the country today.

Valid until 6pm Saturday evening, the warning will come into place from 12pm this afternoon.

Counties in the east and south east are included in the warning, including Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth.

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50km/hr to 65 km/hr with gusts of up to 100 km/hr.

Elsewhere, rain, thundery at times, will spread from the south of the country to the rest of Ireland as the day becomes increasingly windy.

Southeast winds are to increase from strong to nearly gale force in strength.

Gales or strong gales are expected on the coasts throughout the afternoon but will ease this evening as winds veer Southwest and ease as the rain clears north.

The highest temperatures will be between 9C/11C.