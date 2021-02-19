Dr Emer Holohan has passed away

Dr Emer Holohan had been living with a form of blood cancer since 2012
Dr Emer Holohan Picture: RIP.ie

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 17:35
Nicole Glennon & Caitlín Griffin

Respected medic Dr Emer Holohan, wife of Dr Tony Holohan, has passed away.

Dr Holohan (née Feely), passed away at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross today, following a long illness, in the company of her husband Tony and children Clodagh and Ronan.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has issued a statement saying his thoughts are with the Holohan family:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, and his children, Clodagh and Ronan, today following the sad passing of his wife Emer.

"Dr Emer Holohan made a significant contribution to the health service, including her work on the Health Strategy when I was Minister for Health.

"Tony and his entire family have given so much to this country since the start of the pandemic. At this time, I would ask for as much space and privacy to be given to them as possible."

Dr Tony Holohan has been a household name since last March when the Covid pandemic took hold, and his nightly briefings as part of the National Public Health Emergency Team have dominated the news agenda.

In July, he took a leave of absence from his role as Emer entered palliative care, returning to the position in October.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live from St Pius X Church on Monday at 12.30pm.

