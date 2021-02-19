Gardaí issued almost 1,000 fines for house parties breaching Covid restrictions

An Garda Síochána has issued 944 fines to people for attending and hosting house parties against public health guidelines.

Figures show that 747 €150 fines have been given out to those attending house parties and 97 fines at a cost of €500 have been issued for organising them.

Gardaí have issued approximately 7,950 Covid-19 fines across the range of all public health breaches.

The majority of fines issued for breaching Covid-19 restrictions have been for non-essential travel as figures so 6,297 fines have been issued to people at €100.

Traffic data over last weekend showed there has been approximately a 23% decrease in cross border travel compared to previous weekends.

The total number of fines from €100-€500 issued for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 638.

Figures released by gardaí also show that 155 €80 fines were handed out to those not wearing a face covering.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said:

"This week the tragic milestone of 4,000 Covid-19 deaths was reached. That is 4,000 people that were loved. That is 4,000 people that had family, friends and neighbours. That is 4,000 of our fellow citizens.

While the vast majority of people are heeding the advice, there are still some who are not complying with public health regulations. In doing so, they are putting themselves, those they love, and those they know at risk of catching a virus that could, unfortunately, result in serious illness or death.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to plan their activities in accordance to public health guidelines:

"We all have an individual and collective responsibility to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Please stay home, reduce your contacts, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands," Mr Twomey said.