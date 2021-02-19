Five Covid deaths and 313 new cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

A further five people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.
Another 313 cases of the virus have also been identified.
A total of 369 hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, with 49 in intensive care.
The total number of deaths from the coroanvirus in Northern Ireland has now reached 2,026.
Northern Ireland has confirmed 110,440 cases of the virus since the outbreak began.
The latest cases and fatalities from the virus come as the Stormont Executive agreed to extend Northern Ireland’s current lockdown to April 1.
However, primary school students in year groups P1 to P3 (aged four to seven) will return to classes on March 8.
Secondary school pupils in key exam years, year groups 12 to 14, will return to face-to-face learning on March 22.
Health officials have said they want to avoid a possible rise in cases around St Patrick's Day and will review the measures again on March 18.
First Minister, Arlene Foster, said Northern Ireland is "now past the peak of this period of infection."